British PM Theresa May orders full public inquiry into deadly tower block fire

British Prime Minister Theresa May ordered a full public inquiry into the London tower block fire that killed at least 17 people early on Wednesday morning.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 18:13
London: British Prime Minister Theresa May ordered a full public inquiry into the London tower block fire that killed at least 17 people early on Wednesday morning.

"Right now, people want answers and it`s absolutely right and that`s why I am today ordering a full public inquiry into this disaster. We need to know what happened, we need to have an explanation of this," she said on Thursday.

"People deserve answers, the inquiry will give them." 

