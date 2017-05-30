British PM Theresa May says wants to keep 'deep' partnership with EU

London: British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she wanted to keep a "deep and special" partnership with the European Union, responding to German Chancellor Angela Merkel`s suggestion that the EU could no longer completely rely on Britain.

"We want to build ... that deep and special partnership with the European Union that remains, because we`re leaving the EU but we`re not leaving Europe," May said when asked about Merkel`s comments.

"We will continue to co-operate on issues like security and defence because that`s important for us all."

Speaking at a campaign event ahead of Britain`s June 8 general election, May added that there were those in the EU who wanted to "punish the United Kingdom over Brexit" insisting that no deal was better than a bad deal.