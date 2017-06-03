close
British PM Theresa May seen 18 seats short of 326-seat majority in June 8 vote: YouGov

Prime Minister Theresa May is on track to win 308 seats in Britain`s parliament in an election on Thursday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 21:52
British PM Theresa May seen 18 seats short of 326-seat majority in June 8 vote: YouGov

London: Prime Minister Theresa May is on track to win 308 seats in Britain`s parliament in an election on Thursday, 18 short of a 326-seat majority, according to a projection by polling company YouGov on Saturday. 

May`s Conservatives had 330 seats when the snap election was called in April. 

On Friday, YouGov said its model suggested the Conservatives were on course to win 313 seats, 13 seats short of a majority.

The opposition Labour Party is likely to win 261 seats, YouGov`s model showed on Saturday, up from 257 on Friday.

BritishTheresa MayYouGovLondon

