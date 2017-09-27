close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

British police release three more men in London tube attack probe

British police said on Tuesday they had released three men who were arrested in connection with the bomb attack on a London underground train earlier this month.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 06:08
British police release three more men in London tube attack probe

Britain: British police said on Tuesday they had released three men who were arrested in connection with the bomb attack on a London underground train earlier this month.

Six people have now been released out of the seven arrested during the investigation into the Sept. 15 attack at Parsons Green station in West London, London`s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The one person who remains in custody is 18-year-old Ahmed Hassan, arrested in Dover, Kent, a day after the incident.

Hassan appeared in court on Friday charged with attempting to murder passengers on board the train heading to central London from the southwest suburb of Wimbledon. 

He was also charged with causing an explosion likely to endanger life using the highly volatile triacetone triperoxide (TATP) -- known as "the mother of Satan" -- or another explosive substance.

The attack, using a home-made bomb that apparently failed to fully explode, was Britain`s fifth major security incident this year and injured 29 people on a packed rush-hour commuter train.

The Islamic State militant group, which had said it was behind several attacks on Western cities in recent years, including two attacks in London and one in Manchester this year, claimed responsibility for the latest attack.

TAGS

British policeLondon tube attackLondon underground trainAhmed Hassan

From Zee News

Delhi court to hear Shabir Shah terror-funding case today
Jammu and Kashmir

Delhi court to hear Shabir Shah terror-funding case today

BHU violence: &#039;Daughters of your own constituency are suffering&#039;, Shiv Sena slams PM
Uttar Pradesh

BHU violence: 'Daughters of your own constituency are...

Slain Hizbul commander Abdul Qayoom Najar was an IED expert, involved in 50 killings
Jammu and Kashmir

Slain Hizbul commander Abdul Qayoom Najar was an IED expert...

Wanted SLP in Bofors pay-off case, but UPA govt didn&#039;t allow, CBI tells SC
India

Wanted SLP in Bofors pay-off case, but UPA govt didn't...

Only CCTV-equipped schools to become board exam centres in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh

Only CCTV-equipped schools to become board exam centres in...

Two attempt to molest minor in Madhya Pradesh&#039; Shivpuri, incident captured on CCTV
Madhya Pradesh

Two attempt to molest minor in Madhya Pradesh' Shivpur...

US totally prepared for &#039;military option&#039; on North Korea: Donald Trump
World

US totally prepared for 'military option' on Nort...

World

Five killed in suicide attack on mosque in Nigeria: Militia...

Jailed AIADMK leader Sasikala&#039;s husband critical, but not on ventilator support
Tamil NaduChennai

Jailed AIADMK leader Sasikala's husband critical, but...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi