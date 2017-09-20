close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

British teacher predicts own death on social media, gets killed by armed pirates

A Britain-based head teacher-turned-explorer died on Tuesday after she surprisingly predicted her death on the social media.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 14:19
British teacher predicts own death on social media, gets killed by armed pirates
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@Emt101s

London: A Britain-based head teacher-turned-explorer died on Tuesday after she surprisingly predicted her death on the social media.

43-year-old Emma Kelty was paddling solo 4,000 miles down the Amazon when she was shot dead by armed pirates, reported The Telegraph.

According to the Brazilian police, the pirates' group known as 'water rats' dumped her body in the river. They even tried to sell her belongings which included a phone, tablet computer and GoPro video camera.

A 17-year-old boy has been nabbed in connection with Kelty's murder. The 41-old-adventurer was reportedly shot twice with a sawn-off shotgun.

"Emma was an active and determined sister who challenged herself, latterly through her adventures on the Pacific Coast Trail, as well as in the South Pole and Amazon River," said Kelty's siblings namely Piers, Giles and Natasha.

"In a world that is today a much smaller place, the explorer in our sister found herself seeking ways to prove that challenges were achievable. We are extremely proud of our sister who was dearly loved by us all and her strength will be sorely missed," they added.

A Brazilian police spokesman said, "We believe she was shot and killed while she was camping on an island near the village of Lauro Sodré."

On September 10, Kelty took to Twitter saying, "So in or near coari (100km away) i will have my boat stolen and i will be killed too. Nice."

The area is reportedly believed to be a drug-trafficking route. Kelty explained her encounter with the armed pirates.

Explaining her encounter with the armed pirates, Kelty wrote, "Turned corner and found 50 guys in motor boats with arrows!!!." 

"My face must have been a picture!! (Town was uber quiet... too quiet!!)," read her tweet.

She further posted, "Ok 30 guys.... but either way... that’s a lot of folks in one area in boats with arrow and rifles."

Kelty had earlier been a headteacher at two London-based schools, one in Hackney and the other in Surbiton. 

However, in 2015, she had decided to give up teaching in order to pursue a 'bucket list' of adventures following the death of her father.

TAGS

British headteacherEmma KeltyTwitterAmazonBucket List

From Zee News

World

Tremors trigger fears of volcanic eruption in Bali

Technology

Reliance Communications welcomes TRAI decision to slash IUC

Internet & Social Media

GoDaddy launches hosting platform for small businesses in I...

Dera followers scattered ashes after cremation inside sect headquarters as part of &#039;rituals&#039;
Haryana

Dera followers scattered ashes after cremation inside sect...

Discounts are passe; cashback is king at Paytm Mall&#039;s &#039;&#039;Mera Cashback Sale&#039;&#039;
Internet & Social Media

Discounts are passe; cashback is king at Paytm Mall's...

Uttar Pradesh

Police kill criminal in Greater Noida

Scientists discover Octlantis – an underwater city built by octopuses in Australia
Environment

Scientists discover Octlantis – an underwater city built by...

LG Q6+ launched in India at Rs 17,990: All you want to know
Mobiles

LG Q6+ launched in India at Rs 17,990: All you want to know

Meet Madame Giselle, alleged Trump advisor and wife of 2 world leaders
World

Meet Madame Giselle, alleged Trump advisor and wife of 2 wo...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi