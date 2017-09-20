British teacher predicts own death on social media, gets killed by armed pirates

London: A Britain-based head teacher-turned-explorer died on Tuesday after she surprisingly predicted her death on the social media.

43-year-old Emma Kelty was paddling solo 4,000 miles down the Amazon when she was shot dead by armed pirates, reported The Telegraph.

According to the Brazilian police, the pirates' group known as 'water rats' dumped her body in the river. They even tried to sell her belongings which included a phone, tablet computer and GoPro video camera.

A 17-year-old boy has been nabbed in connection with Kelty's murder. The 41-old-adventurer was reportedly shot twice with a sawn-off shotgun.

"Emma was an active and determined sister who challenged herself, latterly through her adventures on the Pacific Coast Trail, as well as in the South Pole and Amazon River," said Kelty's siblings namely Piers, Giles and Natasha.

"In a world that is today a much smaller place, the explorer in our sister found herself seeking ways to prove that challenges were achievable. We are extremely proud of our sister who was dearly loved by us all and her strength will be sorely missed," they added.

A Brazilian police spokesman said, "We believe she was shot and killed while she was camping on an island near the village of Lauro Sodré."

On September 10, Kelty took to Twitter saying, "So in or near coari (100km away) i will have my boat stolen and i will be killed too. Nice."

So in or near coari (100km away) i will have my boat stolen and i will be killed too. Nice — Emma Tamsin Kelty (@Emt101s) September 10, 2017

The area is reportedly believed to be a drug-trafficking route. Kelty explained her encounter with the armed pirates.

Explaining her encounter with the armed pirates, Kelty wrote, "Turned corner and found 50 guys in motor boats with arrows!!!."

"My face must have been a picture!! (Town was uber quiet... too quiet!!)," read her tweet.

Turned corner and found 50 guys in motor boats with arrows!!! My face mist hve been a picture!! (Town was uber quiet... too quiet!!) all go… — Emma Tamsin Kelty (@Emt101s) September 12, 2017

She further posted, "Ok 30 guys.... but either way... that’s a lot of folks in one area in boats with arrow and rifles."

Ok 30 guys .... but either way... thata a lot of folks in one area in boats with arrow and rifles — Emma Tamsin Kelty (@Emt101s) September 12, 2017

Kelty had earlier been a headteacher at two London-based schools, one in Hackney and the other in Surbiton.

However, in 2015, she had decided to give up teaching in order to pursue a 'bucket list' of adventures following the death of her father.