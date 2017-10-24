Briton blames 'sexsomnia' for raping woman '200 times in sleep'

London: A Briton has claimed that he raped a woman for more than two hundred times because he was suffering from a condition called 'sexsomnia' which made him assault her.

In his bizarre defence, Lawrence Barilli, 35, told the Glasgow High Court that his rare condition 'made him do it'.

The 'sexsomniac' claimed that he doesn't remember committing any such crime when the victim confronted her, Daily Mail reported.

'He said it was sexsomnia. I would wake up with him having sex with me,' the Mail quoted her as saying in court.

Barilli has been charged with assaulting and raping the woman between September 2011 and October 2012.

The rapes are said to have occurred in multiple locations.

She reportedly met Barilli after she broke up with her partner.

She claimed that the first incident happened months after they first met.