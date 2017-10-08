close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Briton faces jail for touching another man in Dubai bar

Harron was locked up in the Al Barsha prison for five days before being released on bail, the Sky News reported. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 08:53
Briton faces jail for touching another man in Dubai bar

Dubai: A Briton is facing up to three years in jail in the UAE for accidentally touching another man at a bar here, a media report said on Sunday.

Jamie Harron, 27, was arrested for public indecency. He, however, has denied the charge, saying he made contact only to avoid spilling a drink on him.

Harron was locked up in the Al Barsha prison for five days before being released on bail, the Sky News reported. His passport was also confiscated.

The 27-year-old electrician, from Stirling, has been stuck in the UAE since the incident took place at the Rock Bottom Bar in July.

He has already spent more than £30,000 towards legal fees.

"It is quite outrageous that he has been held in the country for so long already,” the report quoted Radha Stirling of the NGO Detained in Dubai as saying.

"This is another example of how vulnerable tourists are to arrest and detention in Dubai and at how drawn out and disorganised legal proceedings are," she added.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office here said: "We have been in contact with a British man following his arrest in Dubai in July. We are providing consular assistance."

TAGS

Jamie HarronMan faces jail for touching manDubai barBritonUAE

From Zee News

Woman arrested trying to scale gates of UK&#039;s Buckingham Palace
World

Woman arrested trying to scale gates of UK's Buckingha...

Mumbai Butcher Island fire continues
Maharashtra

Mumbai Butcher Island fire continues

Telangana/Hyderabad rains: Weather forecast on Sunday – Latest updates
Telangana

Telangana/Hyderabad rains: Weather forecast on Sunday – Lat...

British PM signals possible demotion of foreign secretary
World

British PM signals possible demotion of foreign secretary

Woman strangulated to death after refusal for marriage, body burnt by petrol
Delhi

Woman strangulated to death after refusal for marriage, bod...

Pay Rs 3,000 crore to avoid metro fare hike: Centre to Kejriwal
Delhi

Pay Rs 3,000 crore to avoid metro fare hike: Centre to Kejr...

Fake Rural and Panchayati Raj ministry website dupes thousands, CBI files case
India

Fake Rural and Panchayati Raj ministry website dupes thousa...

Women above 45 years may not need a male relative for Haj anymore
India

Women above 45 years may not need a male relative for Haj a...

Trump left now with &#039;just one&#039; option on North Korea
World

Trump left now with 'just one' option on North Ko...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi