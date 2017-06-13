close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Businessman plans to airlift 4,000 cows to Qatar, says 'this is the time to work for country'

To meet the dairy products demand in his country, a Qatari business man has decided to airlift 4,000 cows from Australia and the US to the Gulf desert.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 15:36
Businessman plans to airlift 4,000 cows to Qatar, says &#039;this is the time to work for country&#039;
Pic Coutesy: @qatarairways (Representational image)

Doha: To meet the dairy products demand in his country, a Qatari business man has decided to airlift 4,000 cows from Australia and the US to the Gulf desert.

The Qatar Airways will have to make 60 sorties to help chairman of Power International Holding Moutaz Al Khayyat's ambitious plan to become a reality, Bloomberg reported.

Undeterred by the challenge, Khayyat' said, “This is the time to work for Qatar.”

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain announced on May 5 they were cutting diplomatic ties and closing all connectivity links with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism. Libya, Yemen and the Maldives followed suit. The charge has been denied by Doha.

A week ago Doha was importing fresh milk and dairy products for its 1 million population from Saudi Arabia. However, after Qatar was ostracised by the Gulf nations, the things have changed.

However, Al Khayyat is convinced that his governmnet is doing enough to tackl ethe crisis and not a single citizen has been affected by the ban.

US President Donald Trump on Friday accused Qatar of funding terrorism "at a very high level", urging the Gulf Arab country to stop the funding. The US President's remarks came amid a diplomatic row in the Middle East.

TAGS

QatarCowsMoutaz Al KhayyatSaudi ArabiaEgyptBahrainLibyaYemenMaldives

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Scrap Vizhinjam project, if corruption is involved: Congres...
India

Scrap Vizhinjam project, if corruption is involved: Congres...

Saudi Arabia curbs access to Qatar-linked sports broadcaste...
WorldAsia

Saudi Arabia curbs access to Qatar-linked sports broadcaste...

Cattle sale ban: Centre won&#039;t impose any restrictions on choice of food, says Rajnath Singh
India

Cattle sale ban: Centre won't impose any restrictions...

Sana Fatima Sheikh bikni row: TV anchor demolishes Maulana Yasoob Abbas for sexist remark
Delhi

Sana Fatima Sheikh bikni row: TV anchor demolishes Maulana...

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2017 expected to be declared on June 15; check biharboard.ac.in
BiharEducation

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2017 expected to be dec...

British PM May accepts voters are tired of &#039;austerity&#039;: Report
EuropeWorld

British PM May accepts voters are tired of 'austerity...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video