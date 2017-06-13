Businessman plans to airlift 4,000 cows to Qatar, says 'this is the time to work for country'

Doha: To meet the dairy products demand in his country, a Qatari business man has decided to airlift 4,000 cows from Australia and the US to the Gulf desert.

The Qatar Airways will have to make 60 sorties to help chairman of Power International Holding Moutaz Al Khayyat's ambitious plan to become a reality, Bloomberg reported.

Undeterred by the challenge, Khayyat' said, “This is the time to work for Qatar.”

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain announced on May 5 they were cutting diplomatic ties and closing all connectivity links with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism. Libya, Yemen and the Maldives followed suit. The charge has been denied by Doha.

A week ago Doha was importing fresh milk and dairy products for its 1 million population from Saudi Arabia. However, after Qatar was ostracised by the Gulf nations, the things have changed.

However, Al Khayyat is convinced that his governmnet is doing enough to tackl ethe crisis and not a single citizen has been affected by the ban.

US President Donald Trump on Friday accused Qatar of funding terrorism "at a very high level", urging the Gulf Arab country to stop the funding. The US President's remarks came amid a diplomatic row in the Middle East.