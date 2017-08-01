close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

By-Election on Nawaz Sharif's seat in Pakistan on Sep 17

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced September 17 as the date for holding election for NA-120 by-polls, which was left vacant after the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court .

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 16:47
By-Election on Nawaz Sharif&#039;s seat in Pakistan on Sep 17

Lahore: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced September 17 as the date for holding election for NA-120 by-polls, which was left vacant after the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court .

According to ECP, the candidates will be able to submit their nomination papers between August 10-12. The ECP will review nomination papers between August 15-17.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Dr Yasmeen Rashid who are expected to contest the election on tickets of PML-N and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf, respectively can file their nomination papers between August 10-12, according to the election schedule released by ECP.

The Supreme Court, in its verdict on the Panamagate case, had found Nawaz Sharif "unfit to hold office," following which the PML-N leader stepped down from his post. Shortly after, the ECP also issued a notification disqualifying Nawaz Sharif as a member of the National Assembly. .

Nawaz Sharif ,the former premier had won the election from this constituency in 2013, defeating Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's candidate Yasmeen Rashid with a margin of around 40,000 votes.

TAGS

PakistanNawaz SharifNA 120 electionNA 120Shehbaz SharifDr Yasmeen RashidPakistan. Tehreek i Insaaf

From Zee News

India and Somalia sign agreement on transfer of sentenced persons
India

India and Somalia sign agreement on transfer of sentenced p...

Arctic ice loss could lead to harsher winters in Europe
Environment

Arctic ice loss could lead to harsher winters in Europe

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi replaces Nawaz Sharif, elected 18th PM of Pakistan
WorldAsia

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi replaces Nawaz Sharif, elected 18th PM...

Asia

Pakistan extends house arrest of alleged 2008 Mumbai attack...

Paytm plans to launch messaging service to rival WhatsApp
Technology

Paytm plans to launch messaging service to rival WhatsApp

AfricaWorld

‘South Africa has highest HIV prevalence rate’

The heat is rising! Earth may become over two degrees warmer this century
Environment

The heat is rising! Earth may become over two degrees warme...

India

BJP takes serious note of MPs absence, warns against recurr...

Maharashtra

Bombay HC to decide Maharashtra plea on 'dahi handi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can detect sexual assault

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India

Ben is dating twin sisters. Would you like to be like Ben?