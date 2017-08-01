By-Election on Nawaz Sharif's seat in Pakistan on Sep 17

Lahore: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced September 17 as the date for holding election for NA-120 by-polls, which was left vacant after the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court .

According to ECP, the candidates will be able to submit their nomination papers between August 10-12. The ECP will review nomination papers between August 15-17.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Dr Yasmeen Rashid who are expected to contest the election on tickets of PML-N and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf, respectively can file their nomination papers between August 10-12, according to the election schedule released by ECP.

The Supreme Court, in its verdict on the Panamagate case, had found Nawaz Sharif "unfit to hold office," following which the PML-N leader stepped down from his post. Shortly after, the ECP also issued a notification disqualifying Nawaz Sharif as a member of the National Assembly. .

Nawaz Sharif ,the former premier had won the election from this constituency in 2013, defeating Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's candidate Yasmeen Rashid with a margin of around 40,000 votes.