California: 11 injured, casualties suspected after mass shooting in Thousand Oaks bar

At least 11 people have been left injured after a mass shooting took place on Wednesday night inside a bar at Thousand Oaks city in California, the US, according to media reports. 

According to tweets from the Ventura County Fire Department, an active shooter is currently present at Borderline Bar & Grill and emergency crew have been pressed into service.

Ventura County Fire Department tweeted, "Active shooter in Thousand Oaks. ICP and press briefing location is being set up with law and fire at the Janss Mall parking lot. Ongoing active shooter incident reported at Borderline in @CityofTO. Please stay away from the area. Active law enforcement incident. Multiple injuries reported. Details still being determined. Multiple ambulances requested. Firefighters and first responders are arriving on the scene of a report of a shooting at an establishment in @CityofTO. PD is working to secure the scene. Multiple injuries reported."

According to LATimes, a law enforcement official said that at least 30 shots had been fired and there were casualties.

As per the report, the gunman is still believed to be inside the bar at around 12.30 am. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force has been dispatched to the scene.

