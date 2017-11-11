Can 'smog-eating' tower curb pollution in China?

BEIJING: A Dutch designer claimed that he can make a whole city smog-free through a Smog Free Project.

Daan Roosegaarde is currently uniting public in order to execute the initiative.

The designer has brought his huge vacuum cleaner to Beijing and introduced his 'smog-free' tower.

It is a seven-meter-tall 'smog-eating' metal tower that sucks the polluted air from the top and releases the purified air through vents on its four sides.

The tower can clean 30,000 m3 of air per hour which is equivalent to one football stadium per day.

The Chinese government has also publicly confirmed its support for the Smog Free Project.

The purifier aims to work on a large scale and help purify the air in a city.

(With Wion inputs)