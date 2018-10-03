Canada suspends charity for making alleged payments to terrorists in Kashmir: Report

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Canada

In a strong move, Canada has suspended and fined a Canada-based Muslim charity for making payments worth a hefty sum of $136,000 to a group which is allegedly associated with a terrorist group in Kashmir, as reported to Russian media platform Sputnik.

According to Sputnik, the Canada Revenue Agency has suspended the Islamic Society of North America-Canada (ISNA- Canada) for a year starting September 12. It also ordered the charity to pay a fine of $550,000.

ISNA-Canada "gifted" $90,000 to the Relief Organisation for Kashmiri Muslims (ROKM), according to Sputnik reports.

The charity has also given an additional $46,000 to the Kashmiri Relief Fund of Canada. This amount was earlier collected for ROKM.

According to Sputnik, the ROKM has been described as the "charitable arm" of Jamaat-e-Islami, a socially conservative and Islamist political party based in Pakistan.

The armed wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, Hizbul Mujahideen, has been listed as a terrorist organistaion in India. 

Canada did not revoke the charity status of the organistaion but asked it to refrain from its operations worldwide, according to Sputnik.

However, the organistaion has refused of doing anything wrong, reported Sputnik.

