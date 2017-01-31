Canadian PM Justin Trudeau reassures Canadian Muslims after mosque attack
Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the millions of Muslims living in Canada that "this is your home", following the bloody attack on a Quebec mosque that left six dead and several wounded.
"You enrich our shared community in immeasurable ways. It is your home," he said in addressing Canadian Muslims while speaking in the House of Commons.
The Canadian prime minister said the victims of the attack were "brothers, uncles, fathers, and friends. These were people of faith, and of community", Efe news reported.
"The people who commit these acts mean to test our resolve, and weaken our values. They aim to divide us. To sow discord and plant hatred," Trudeau told the lawmakers.
At first the authorities detained two suspects. Canadian police explained later that only one of those detained, Alexandre Bissonnette, is considered a suspect in the case, while the other, Mohamed Khadir, is a witness, though he was handcuffed when taken in for questioning.
The attack on the Quebec mosque sparked outrage around the world, and US President Donald Trump called Trudeau on Monday to express his condolences and offer any help Canada might need in the aftermath of the bloodshed.
