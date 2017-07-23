Canadian PM Trudeau goes 'desi, offers prayers in Indian attire to mark 10th anniversary of BAPS temple

Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the 10th anniversary of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto on Sunday, and hailed the temple as an architectural masterpiece and a place for communal harmony.

Looking dapper in a traditional blue Indian kurta and pajama, complete with a flower garland around his neck, the Prime Minister immersed himself in the rituals and celebrations.

The BAPS Mandir is more than an architectural masterpiece – It’s truly a place for community. Happy 10th anniversary! #bapstoronto10 pic.twitter.com/kh5S1T3oIE — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 23, 2017

The celebrations were also attended by former Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson and current Indian ambassador to Canada, Vikas Swarup.

His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj received a key to the City of Toronto from Mayor John Tory Saturday evening.

"I am honoured to recognize his Holiness' global and Toronto-based humanitarian, charitable, and community-building efforts through BAPS Charities Canada. His Holiness' great contributions have enriched Toronto," Mayor Tory said in a statement.

Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) is a socio-spiritual Hindu organization with its roots in the Vedas.

According to its website, its universal work through a worldwide network of over 3,850 centers has received many national and international awards and affiliation with the United Nations.