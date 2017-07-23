close
Canadian PM Trudeau goes 'desi, offers prayers in Indian attire to mark 10th anniversary of BAPS temple

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the 10th anniversary of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto on Sunday, and hailed the temple as an architectural masterpiece and a place for communal harmony.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 11:07
Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the 10th anniversary of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto on Sunday, and hailed the temple as an architectural masterpiece and a place for communal harmony.

Looking dapper in a traditional blue Indian kurta and pajama, complete with a flower garland around his neck, the Prime Minister immersed himself in the rituals and celebrations.

The celebrations were also attended by former Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson and current Indian ambassador to Canada, Vikas Swarup.

His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj received a key to the City of Toronto from Mayor John Tory Saturday evening.

"I am honoured to recognize his Holiness' global and Toronto-based humanitarian, charitable, and community-building efforts through BAPS Charities Canada. His Holiness' great contributions have enriched Toronto," Mayor Tory said in a statement.

Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) is a socio-spiritual Hindu organization with its roots in the Vedas.

According to its website, its universal work through a worldwide network of over 3,850 centers has received many national and international awards and affiliation with the United Nations. 

TAGS

BAPSJustin TrudeauCanadian Prime Minister

