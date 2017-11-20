Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to apologise to Canadians persecuted for being gay

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has announced that his Government will offer a formal apology to LGBTQ community for past injustices committed against them.

"On November 28, the Government will offer a formal apology to LGBTQ2 Canadians in the House - for the persecution & injustices they have suffered, and to advance together on the path to equality & inclusion," Trudeau said on Twitter.

On November 28, the Government will offer a formal apology to LGBTQ2 Canadians in the House - for the persecution & injustices they have suffered, and to advance together on the path to equality & inclusion. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 19, 2017

Canadian prime minister's announcement came at a time when Australia voted in favor of marriage equality, while the Turkish capital Ankara has banned all gay rights functions.

The apology is expected to be the most comprehensive ever offered by any national government for past persecution of sexual minorities.

The Canadian government has already taken other steps to reduce discrimination against sexual and gender minorities, such as passing legislation that bans discrimination against transgender Canadians and equalizing the laws of consent for intercourse.

Earlier in July, Justin Trudeau became the first sitting Prime Minister to march in Halifax Pride parade.

Dressed up in a pink shirt and white pants, the prime minister waved and yelled "Happy Pride!" to thousands of people along the parade route, stopping periodically to take selfies as members of the crowd called out his name.