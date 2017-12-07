हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Car bomb hits Iraqi Kurdish area, causing deaths: Official

A car bomb Wednesday caused deaths in a Kurdish area of Iraq`s northern Nineveh province, home to Kurds from Turkey who moved there three decades ago, a party official said.

AFP| Updated: Dec 07, 2017, 00:15 AM IST
MOSUL: A car bomb Wednesday caused deaths in a Kurdish area of Iraq`s northern Nineveh province, home to Kurds from Turkey who moved there three decades ago, a party official said.

"A car bomb exploded around 7:30 pm (1630 GMT) in the Shahid Rustum camp, two kilometres (one mile) east of the town of Makhmur, killing and wounding people," the official from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan said.

