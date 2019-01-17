Car bomb in Colombia police academy kills five: Bogota mayor

BOGOTA: A car bomb exploded at a police academy in Colombia's capital Bogota on Thursday, killing at least five people and wounding about 10, the city`s mayor said.

The bomb went off in the General Santander Police School in the south of the capital, Mayor Enrique Penalosa told reporters.

Images on social media showed the remains of a vehicle in flames in the parking area of the police school, and emergency responders at the scene.

Authorities did not immediately say if the dead and wounded were police or civilians.