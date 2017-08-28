close
Car bomb kills eight in eastern Baghdad market: Medics

A car bomb killed at least eight people in a crowded vegetable market in a Shi`ite Muslim district of Baghdad on Monday, police and medics said.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 18:12

Baghdad: A car bomb killed at least eight people in a crowded vegetable market in a Shi`ite Muslim district of Baghdad on Monday, police and medics said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility, though the Sunni Muslim militants of Islamic State have said they carried out a string of other recent attacks in the capital.

The car rigged with explosives detonated in the mainly Shi`ite eastern district of Jamila, police said, as Iraqi government forces were preparing to declare victory over Islamic State more than 400 km (250 miles) further north in the city of Tal Afar.

It was not immediately clear if a suicide bomber had driven the vehicle to the target or if it was a parked car bomb, police sources said. 

Medics and police sources said eight people died and 25 were wounded.

Interior Ministry spokesman Brigadier General Saad Maan said four people were killed and 12 wounded, including two policemen.

TAGS

IraqBaghdadShiite MuslimTal Afar

