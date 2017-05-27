close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Car bomber kills 18 in east Afghanistan on 1st day of Ramadan

A suicide car bomb in Khost province has killed 18 people and wounded six others, including two children.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 13:41

Khost: A suicide car bomber killed 18 people in the eastern Afghan city of Khost today, the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, the interior ministry said.

"A suicide car bomb in Khost province has killed 18 people and wounded six others, including two children," ministry spokesman Najib Danish said on Twitter.
 

TAGS

Suicide car bomberAfghan cityRamadanSuicide Car bombAfghanistan

From Zee News

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

NASA scientists decode the reason for lunar orbiter&#039;s &#039;wild and jittery&#039; 2014 images!
Space

NASA scientists decode the reason for lunar orbiter's...

cbseresults.nic.in 12th Results 2017: Cbse.nic.in CBSE Class 12th XII Result 2017 is expected to be announced tomorrow on May 28
IndiaEducation

cbseresults.nic.in 12th Results 2017: Cbse.nic.in CBSE Cla...

Want to meet Yogi Adityanath? First, take shower - Kushinagar residents were given soaps, shampoos before meeting UP CM
Uttar Pradesh

Want to meet Yogi Adityanath? First, take shower - Kushinag...

OnePlus 3T to be discontinued; but will be available in India till 2017 end
Mobiles

OnePlus 3T to be discontinued; but will be available in Ind...

UK police arrest two more in hunt for suicide bomber&#039;s network
World

UK police arrest two more in hunt for suicide bomber's...

Missing Telangana youth murdered by father-in-law
Hyderabad

Missing Telangana youth murdered by father-in-law

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video