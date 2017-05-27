Car bomber kills 18 in east Afghanistan on 1st day of Ramadan
A suicide car bomb in Khost province has killed 18 people and wounded six others, including two children.
"A suicide car bomb in Khost province has killed 18 people and wounded six others, including two children," ministry spokesman Najib Danish said on Twitter.
Khost: A suicide car bomber killed 18 people in the eastern Afghan city of Khost today, the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, the interior ministry said.
"A suicide car bomb in Khost province has killed 18 people and wounded six others, including two children," ministry spokesman Najib Danish said on Twitter.