हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Car Crash

Car crash leaves 20 dead in New York

Around 20 people have died in a crash in upstate New York on Sunday. 

Car crash leaves 20 dead in New York
Representational Image

Around 20 people have died in a crash in upstate New York on Sunday. 

The two-vehicle crash happened in Schoharie, New York.

One of the vehicles, limousine, was carrying members of a wedding party, news agency Reuters reported.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)

(With Reuters Inputs)

Tags:
Car CrashNew Yorklimousine20 killed

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close