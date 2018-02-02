Minivan rams into pedestrians in Shanghai, 18 hurt: Reports

SHANGHAI: A minivan plowed into pedestrians in front of a Starbucks store in downtown Shanghai, injuring at least 18 people.

The van was carrying gas tanks and caught fire at the time of the accident, said eyewitnesses. The fire has been put out now.

Three persons are seriously injured, informed the Chinese media.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Van plowed into pedestrians in Shanghai. Several dead, many more injured. Gas tanks were found in the van. pic.twitter.com/T9O5qZXt1Z — Augustus Manchurius (@1984to1776) February 2, 2018

Several people took to social media to tweet images and videos of the accident.