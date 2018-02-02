हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Minivan rams into pedestrians in Shanghai, 18 hurt: Reports

The van was carrying gas tanks and caught fire at the time of the accident

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 02, 2018, 09:31 AM IST
Comments |
Image Credit: CGTN

SHANGHAI: A minivan plowed into pedestrians in front of a Starbucks store in downtown Shanghai, injuring at least 18 people. 

The van was carrying gas tanks and caught fire at the time of the accident, said eyewitnesses. The fire has been put out now.

Three persons are seriously injured, informed the Chinese media.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

 

 

Several people took to social media to tweet images and videos of the accident.

