हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Caretaker Pakistan Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, government members violate law to declare assets

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, who took over the office on June 1, has failed to file details about his assets.

Caretaker Pakistan Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, government members violate law to declare assets

In a gross violation of law in Pakistan, the caretaker Prime Minister and members of all provincial governments have failed to disclose their assets to the Election Commission of the country. According to Dawn News in Pakistan, the Elections Act 2017 makes it mandatory for all members of caretaker governments to declare their assets within three days.

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, who took over the office on June 1, has failed to file details about his assets and liabilities even one week after the expiry of the deadline as per law. Dawn News quoted an official as saying that only one member of the Cabinet had submitted the details to Election Commission of Pakistan.

Mulk had taken oath as Pakistan's seventh caretaker Prime minister until general elections on July 25 to oversee the second-ever democratic transition of power in the country ruled by the powerful army for much of its life.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to 67-year-old Mulk, who was unanimously nominated for the post by both the government and opposition, with former Prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi describing the retired judge as a someone whose appointment "no one would object to"

The caretaker administration will not make any major decisions.

Justice Mulk is one of the seven judges who signed a restraining order on November 3, 2007, when Musharraf imposed emergency and forcibly sent the judges home.

The job of the caretaker prime minister is to keep the country running between the dissolution of parliament and the new government being sworn in.

Mulk was born on August 17, 1950 in Mingora, Swat, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He worked as lawyer and judge for several years before his appointment as the 22nd Chief Justice of Pakistan in 2014.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags:
PakistanPakistan caretaker governmentPakistan caretaker government assetsPakistan prime minister assetsNasirul Mulk

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close