Catalan leader delays parliamentary appearance till Tuesday: Spokesman

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has put off until Tuesday an appearance in the regional parliament at which some leaders have called for an independence declaration, a spokesman said Friday.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, October 6, 2017 - 18:07

Catalonia: Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has put off until Tuesday an appearance in the regional parliament at which some leaders have called for an independence declaration, a spokesman said Friday.

"Puigdemont has requested to appear before parliament on Tuesday to discuss the current political situation," a regional government spokesman said.

The announcement comes a day after Spain`s Constitutional Court ordered the suspension of the session which was scheduled to begin on Monday.

CataloniaCatalanCarles PuigdemontConstitutional Court

