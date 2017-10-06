Catalan leader delays parliamentary appearance till Tuesday: Spokesman
Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has put off until Tuesday an appearance in the regional parliament at which some leaders have called for an independence declaration, a spokesman said Friday.
"Puigdemont has requested to appear before parliament on Tuesday to discuss the current political situation," a regional government spokesman said.
The announcement comes a day after Spain`s Constitutional Court ordered the suspension of the session which was scheduled to begin on Monday.