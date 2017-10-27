Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Catalan parliament declares independence from Spain

Catalonia's regional parliament declared independence from Spain on Friday in a disputed vote that is now likely to be declared illegal by Spain's constitutional court.

Reuters| Last Updated: Oct 27, 2017, 19:33 PM IST
Photo: Reuters

Barcelona: Catalonia's regional parliament declared independence from Spain on Friday in a disputed vote that is now likely to be declared illegal by Spain's constitutional court.

The independence motion was passed in the 135-strong assembly with 70 votes in favour, 10 against and 2 blank ballots, the assembly's speaker said.

Lawmakers from the Socialist Party, the People's Party (PP) and Ciudadanos had left the chamber before the vote in protest.

