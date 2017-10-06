Catalan police chief appears in court in Madrid
Josep-Luis Trapero was summoned along with three other suspects, a move that could further escalate tensions between the regional and national governments.
Madrid: Catalonia`s police chief appeared in court in Madrid on Friday over allegations of sedition concerning his handling of unrest last month sparked by the region`s contested independence drive, an AFP journalist witnessed.
