close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Catalan police chief appears in court in Madrid

Josep-Luis Trapero was summoned along with three other suspects, a move that could further escalate tensions between the regional and national governments.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, October 6, 2017 - 13:44
Catalan police chief appears in court in Madrid
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Madrid: Catalonia`s police chief appeared in court in Madrid on Friday over allegations of sedition concerning his handling of unrest last month sparked by the region`s contested independence drive, an AFP journalist witnessed.

Josep-Luis Trapero was summoned along with three other suspects, a move that could further escalate tensions between the regional and national governments.

TAGS

CataloniaMadridindependence driveJosep-Luis Trapero

From Zee News

Earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude strikes off eastern Japan
World

Earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude strikes off eastern Japa...

Bengaluru-based start-up scouts for funds to build spacecraft for lunar mission
Space

Bengaluru-based start-up scouts for funds to build spacecra...

Can hanging be replaced in executions, SC asks Centre
India

Can hanging be replaced in executions, SC asks Centre

NASA to put humans on Moon again, says US Vice President Mike Pence
Space

NASA to put humans on Moon again, says US Vice President Mi...

Sasikala granted parole for 5 days to visit ailing husband
Karnataka

Sasikala granted parole for 5 days to visit ailing husband

Who killed Mahatma? SC appoints amicus on plea seeking re-probe of MK Gandhi&#039;s assassination
India

Who killed Mahatma? SC appoints amicus on plea seeking re-p...

Fossil of Thailand&#039;s biggest ever dinosaur found
Environment

Fossil of Thailand's biggest ever dinosaur found

Arunachal Pradesh: Earthquake with magnitude 4.2 hits Lohit
Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh: Earthquake with magnitude 4.2 hits Lohit

ICAI president&#039;s daughter found dead on rail tracks
MaharashtraMumbai

ICAI president's daughter found dead on rail tracks

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi