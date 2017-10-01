close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Catalans defy ban, turn out for independence vote

Spanish police in riot gear seized ballot boxes and surrounded activist-held polling stations in Catalonia on Sunday.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 15:23
Catalans defy ban, turn out for independence vote
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Barcelona: Spanish police in riot gear seized ballot boxes and surrounded activist-held polling stations in Catalonia on Sunday as thousands flooded the streets to vote in an independence referendum banned by Madrid.

As the vote officially opened, scenes of chaos erupted as police began moving in to prevent people from casting their ballots, forcing their way into one sports centre in the town of Girona where the region's separatist leader was due to vote.

The drama unfolded after a night of tension in which thousands of people, both nervous and excited, had gathered outside polling stations before dawn to vote, with police under orders to prevent the ballot from happening.

"Votarem, votarem!" - Catalan for "We will vote!" - chanted the crowds, many with their hands in the air.

As the rain poured down in Barcelona, students and activists who had spent the night in schools designated as polling stations gathered outside with locals to "defend" the vote from police as cars drove by honking their horns in support.

Catalan television broadcast footage of crowds in towns and villages all over region, whose separatist government said today the referendum would go ahead as planned.

Although the region is divided over independence, most people want to vote on the matter in legal, binding plebiscite.

"The government today is in a position to affirm that we can celebrate the referendum of self-determination -- not as we wanted, but (it will have democratic) guarantees," Catalan government spokesman Jordi Turull told a news conference.

But the interior ministry said it had started seizing ballot boxes, adding police were "continuing to deploy in Catalonia" to stop the referendum.

Spain's central government is staunchly against the vote, which has been ruled unconstitutional by the courts, and has vowed to stop it from taking place.

On orders of judges and prosecutors, police have seized ballot papers, detained key organisers and shut down websites promoting the vote.

But on the streets early Sunday, voters were determined to be heard.

"Today is a historic day for us, it's terrific," Maria Rosa Pi-Sunyer Arguimbau, 55, said after a man carrying a ballot box jumped out of a car and ran to the door, depositing it inside as two police officers looked on across the street.

The ballot boxes have been at the centre of attention during the referendum crisis, with many wondering exactly where they were hidden and how they would be delivered to polling stations, as police were ordered to seize any material related to the referendum.

But as people crowded in front of polling stations, they started to arrive, carried in by individuals. It was as yet unclear where they came from.

TAGS

CatalansIndependence voteIndependence referendumSpainCatalonia

From Zee News

Delhi

Metro fare hike: Urban ministry to examine issues raised by...

Punjab

Punjab bypoll: AAP leader joins BJP along with supporters

Asia

Pakistan's Nawaz Sharif to be present in court for ind...

World

Islamic State seizes town in central Syria: Monitor

World

3,000 killed in Syria in September, deadliest month of 2017...

China opens new highway in Tibet close to Arunachal border
Asia

China opens new highway in Tibet close to Arunachal border

Violence erupts in Barcelona as Catalans defy ban to vote in independence referendum
World

Violence erupts in Barcelona as Catalans defy ban to vote i...

CPM youth wing inducts 9 transgenders as members
Kerala

CPM youth wing inducts 9 transgenders as members

Scientists discover whole-planet aurora on Mars triggered by solar storm
Space

Scientists discover whole-planet aurora on Mars triggered b...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi