close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Catalonia expected to approve Oct 1 referendum on split from Spain

Catalan leader Puigdemont described the move as intimidation ahead of the planned October referendum.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 13:02
Catalonia expected to approve Oct 1 referendum on split from Spain
Photo: Reuters

Madrid: Catalonia is expected on Wednesday to approve plans for an Oct. 1 referendum on whether to declare independence from Spain, a vote the government says is illegal and has promised to stop.

Catalan lawmakers are due to vote on laws approving the referendum and the legal framework to set up an independent state. The laws will likely be approved because pro-independence parties have a majority in the regional parliament.

Polls in the northeastern region, whose capital is Barcelona, show support for self-rule waning as Spain`s economy improves. But the majority of Catalans do want the opportunity to vote on whether to split from Spain.

There will be no minimum turnout requirement to make the result of the vote binding, regional government head Carles Puigdemont said in a recent briefing with journalists. Ballot boxes, voting papers and an electoral census are at the ready, he said.

Under the terms of the new laws, the Catalan parliament will declare independence within 48 hours of a `yes` vote.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy told a news conference on Monday that the government would come down with all the force of the law to ensure no referendum would go ahead on Oct. 1.
"In one day they hope to do away with the constitution and national sovereignty. They will not do it," he said. "No one can do away with Spanish democracy."

Courts have already suspended from office Catalan politicians who organised a non-binding referendum in 2014, which returned a `yes` vote on a low turnout.

In addition, a Spanish audit office has demanded the former leader of Catalonia, Artur Mas, and other politicians pay a 5 million euro ($6 million) fine by Sept. 25 for holding the 2014 vote, El Pais newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Catalan leader Puigdemont described the move as intimidation ahead of the planned October referendum.

TAGS

CataloniaSpainMadridMariano RajoyBarcelona

From Zee News

India

Man arrested for posing as PM Narendra Modi's principa...

Maharashtra

Thane Police saves man from committing suicide

Artificial leaf that creates fuel from sunlight, water is here
Science

Artificial leaf that creates fuel from sunlight, water is h...

World

Turkish police kill would-be suicide bomber near police sta...

Criminalising marital rape: Supreme Court reserves verdict
India

Criminalising marital rape: Supreme Court reserves verdict

AmericasWorld

UN condemns North Korea nuclear tests

India

India, Japan condemn North Korea's nuke test

AIBE XI 2018: Registration begins; admit card, exam date – Details inside
IndiaEducation

AIBE XI 2018: Registration begins; admit card, exam date –...

Gauri Lankesh murder: Karnataka govt orders SIT probe; MHA seeks report
KarnatakaBengaluru

Gauri Lankesh murder: Karnataka govt orders SIT probe; MHA...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

WATCH WWE: Former Indian woman cop fights in the ring wearing salwar kameez

WATCH: Jaipur woman addicted to eating her own hair

The Ten Commitments of Modi

All you need to know about Rohingyas and the ongoing crisis

Rahul Gandhi to visit Silicon Valley to study Artificial Intelligence

Parineeti Chopra and Hardik Pandya, the new 'it' couple?