China

Caught on camera: Power bank explodes inside man's bag, scares passengers in bus

The entire incident, which took place at Guangzhou in China's Guangdong province, was caught on a CCTV camera.

Youtube screengrab

BEIJING: In a scary incident, an external battery pack exploded while a man was carrying it inside his bag. Luckily, the man managed to escape any serious injury. The other passengers too were unhurt, following the mishap.

The entire incident, which took place at Guangzhou in China's Guangdong province, was caught on a CCTV camera installed inside the bus. The footage shows the man sitting on one of the front seats of the bus and bag is placed on his lap.

While he speaks to a passenger sitting next to him, the bag exploded into flames, terrifying all other passengers inside the vehicle.

The incident reportedly took place on May 30 while the clip was shared on Youtube by Shanghaiist on June 8, 2018.

ChinaChina accidentGuangzhouShanghaiist

