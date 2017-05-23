close
Caught on Camera: When Melania Trump swatted husband Donald Trump's hand away in Israel

There have been speculations about a strain in Donald-Melania relationship as the First Lady did not move to the White House after Trump came to power.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 13:54
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump said in Israel on Monday he came away from a weekend visit to Saudi Arabia with new reasons for hope that peace and stability could be achieved in the Middle East.

However, it seems there is no peace and stability within his own adobe.

A video is being circulated on social media showing Trump walking down the red carpet at Israel's Ben Gurion airport walking abreast of the Israeli first couple, leaving the US First Lady a few steps behind.

When the US President extended his hand to Melania, she swatted his hand away.

Watch the video here:

The video comes a few days after another clip showing Melania's smile turning into a frown the moment Trump looked away from her went viral.

Melania Trump's Twitter account likes post mocking her marriage with Donald Trump
There have been speculations about a strain in Donald-Melania relationship as the First Lady did not move to the White House after Trump came to power.

Melania TrumpDonald Trumpslapping‪US Presidential Election 2016‬‪Israel‬‪Twitter‬‬donald trump visit to israeldonald trump wifetrump wife

