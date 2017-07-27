close
Ceasefire agreed at Lebanese-Syrian border: Reports

The ceasefire in the Juroud Arsal area took effect at 6 am and halted fighting on all fronts.

Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 12:10

Beirut: A ceasefire took effect on Thursday in a mountainous area of the Lebanese-Syrian border near the Lebanese town of Arsal, where Hezbollah has been fighting jihadist militants since last week, Hezbollah`s al-Manar TV reported on its website.

The report cited a military news service run by the group.

It said the ceasefire in the Juroud Arsal area, which was also reported by the Lebanese National News Agency, took effect at 6 am and halted fighting on all fronts.

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels