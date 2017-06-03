Ceasefire violation in two sectors in J&K's Poonch, two injured

Jammu: Two persons, including a woman, were injured when the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire twice in two sectors of Poonch district firing mortar shells on forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC, prompting retaliation from the Indian troops.

Pakistani troops initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm?mortars from 0920 hours today along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishana Ghati sector, a defence spokesman said.

Yesterday at 2300 hours, the Pakistani Army violated ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch sector, the spokesman said.

The Indian Army posts were retaliating strongly and effectively and firing was underway in both sectors, he said.

A woman suffered injuries when a mortar shell exploded close to her house in Qasba Shahpur belt in Poonch sector today, a police officer said, adding that she was hospitalised.

Another person was also injured during the ceasefire violation.

The police said Pakistani troops were targeting residential areas and hamlets with mortar bombs and the shells were landing deep inside the border.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's foreign ministry claimed that two of its villagers were injured in firing by the Indian Army.

On June 1, a civilian was killed and four others, including a BSF jawan, were injured when the Pakistani Army targeted forward areas?along the LoC in Rajouri and Pooch districts, prompting retaliation by the Indian troops.

Five Pakistani soldiers were reported to have been killed and some other injured in Indian Army's retaliatory action along the Nowshera and Krishnagati sectors.

Entire top brass of the Indian Army headed by the Army chief and seven commanders, including all corps commanders of Jammu and Kashmir, held a meeting inSrinagar to review the situation in hinterland and borders on the same day.