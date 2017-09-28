close
Chaos at airports worldwide as check-in systems crash

More than 100 airports around the world suffered major disruption on Thursday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 20:52
Chaos at airports worldwide as check-in systems crash
Pic Courtesy: @osamanasir/Twitter

London: More than 100 airports around the world, including London's Heathrow and Gatwick, Charles de Gaulle in Paris, Changi in Singapore and Washington DC's Reagan, suffered major disruption on Thursday after their computer check-in systems crashed.

The outage was reported when a programme, known as Altea and developed by a company called Amadeus, encountered problems.

However, the issue was soon resolved. The company called it a 'network issue' and said in a statement:

"Amadeus can confirm that our systems are recovered and are now functioning normally. During the morning, we experienced a network issue that caused disruption to some of our systems. As a result of the incident, customers experienced disruption to certain services. Our technical teams took immediate action to identify the cause of the issue and mitigate against the impact on customers. Amadeus regrets any inconvenience caused to customers."

Altea helps airlines manage customer reservation. This includes tagging luggage and issuing boarding passes. It is said to be used by more than 100 airlines, including British Airways, Lufthansa, Thai Airways and Air France.

As the software is used by the airlines and not by airports, the problem spread fast across the world.

Facing chaos and delays, many passengers took to social media to complain and tweeted pictures of the long lines at airports.

Many airlines like British Airways, Southwest Airlines, Qatar Airways and Qantas replied to the beleaguered travelers and tried to pacify them.

