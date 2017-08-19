close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Charlottesville violence: Donald Trump's arts council quits

Several members of United States President Donald Trump's Committee on the Arts and Humanities (PCAH) have announced their resignation due to President's remarks on Charlottesville violence.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 07:48
Charlottesville violence: Donald Trump&#039;s arts council quits

Washington: Several members of United States President Donald Trump's Committee on the Arts and Humanities (PCAH) have announced their resignation due to President's remarks on Charlottesville violence.

A letter signed by 16 of 17 committee members, including Actor Kal Penn, artist Chuck Close, cited the "false equivalence" of President Donald Trump's comments about last weekend's "Unite the Right" gathering in Charlottesville, Virginia. Trump has blamed "many sides" for the demonstrations that left an anti-racism activist dead.

"Dear @realDonaldTrump, attached is our letter of resignation from the President's Committee on the Arts & the Humanities @PCAH_gov," Kal Penn tweeted along with the picture of the letter.

As per The Hill report, the first letter of each paragraph in the letter spells out "resist," a reference to liberal efforts to counter Trump's agenda.

"Reproach and censure in the strongest possible terms are necessary following your support of the hate groups and terrorists who killed and injured fellow Americans in Charlottesville," it reads.

"The Administration's refusal to quickly and unequivocally condemn the cancer of hatred only further emboldens those who wish America ill. ... Your words and actions push us all further away from the freedoms we are guaranteed."

"Elevating any group that threatens and discriminates on the basis of race, gender, ethnicity, disability, orientation, background, or identity is un-American," the letter states.

"The false equivalencies you push cannot stand," the letter says.

"We cannot sit idly by, the way that your West Wing advisors have, without speaking out against your words and actions."

The letter continues that art is about "inclusion" and a free press and mentions that Trump has "attacked both."

"Speaking truth to power is never easy, Mr. President," the letter reads. "But it is our role as commissioners on the PCAH to do so."

The move comes after at least a dozen CEOs of prominent companies left several of Trump's advisory councils in the past week over his comments on the Charlottesville rally, during which one died and 19 more were injured when a car drove into a group of counter protesters.

Trump has dissolved two of the advisory panels this week as they were falling apart.

Trump received widespread criticism for failing to specifically rebuke white nationalists for violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

 

TAGS

United States presidentDonald TrumpCharlottesville violenceKal Penn

From Zee News

Steve Bannon returns to Breitbart News after White House exit
World

Steve Bannon returns to Breitbart News after White House ex...

Omar Abdullah eyeing power via Article 35 (A), says BJP
IndiaJ&K

Omar Abdullah eyeing power via Article 35 (A), says BJP

Congress lashes out at Nitish Kumar, says Bihar CM working as Amit Shah&#039;s servant
India

Congress lashes out at Nitish Kumar, says Bihar CM working...

Barcelona attack: 17-year-old key suspect Moussa Oukabir shot dead, confirms police
World

Barcelona attack: 17-year-old key suspect Moussa Oukabir sh...

Kashmir issue, naxalism and terrorism will be solved by 2022: Rajnath Singh
India

Kashmir issue, naxalism and terrorism will be solved by 202...

Jharkhand

Twins dead, mother found unconscious with braid chopped

Threat call to kill Yogi Adityanath: UP anti-terrorist squad takes over probe
Uttar Pradesh

Threat call to kill Yogi Adityanath: UP anti-terrorist squa...

Merger of E Palaniswamy, O Panneerselvam&#039;s AIADMK factions put on hold as differences remain
Tamil Nadu

Merger of E Palaniswamy, O Panneerselvam's AIADMK fact...

Day after Spain terror attacks, three dead in Finland, Germany stabbing spree
World

Day after Spain terror attacks, three dead in Finland, Germ...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India