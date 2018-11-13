Chief Justice raps Imran Khan govt over 'Naya Pakistan' plan, says there's no capability or planning

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

Referring to the plan for ‘Naya Pakistan’, the Chief Justice of Pakistan observed that the authorities would need to buy land if they want to develop facilities in Bani Gala.

Chief Justice raps Imran Khan govt over &#039;Naya Pakistan&#039; plan, says there&#039;s no capability or planning

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday rapped Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the country over its plan for ‘Naya Pakistan’. During a hearing in connection with illegal constructions in Bani Gala, which also has the residence of Imran Khan, the Chief Justice observed that the current government has “no capabilities and planning”.

Referring to the plan for ‘Naya Pakistan’, the Chief Justice of Pakistan observed that the authorities would need to buy land if they want to develop facilities in Bani Gala, said a report in Pakistan-based Geo News.

Pointing that the government would need land for ‘Naya Pakistan’, Justice Nisar said that the land would need to be bought and adequate compensation must be paid to the owners in lieu of it. “The Capital Development Authority will need to buy the land,” he said.

Responding to the arguments from the government side during the hearing, the Survey General of Pakistan informed the Chief Justice-led Bench that they already owed an amount of more than Rs 3 million.

Imran Khan has been vocal about his plans to build a ‘Naya Pakistan’. Even the PTI manifesto, released during the run up to the general elections in the country, was titled ‘Road to Naya Pakistan’. In the manifesto, Imran Khan’s party had claimed that the ‘Naya Pakistan’ would be an Islamic welfare state.

The manifesto had also talked about judicial reforms to deliver “quality justice” to the people of Pakistan.

After the elections, as Pakistan celebrated its Independence Day on August 14, Imran Khan, who was then the Prime Minister-elect, had tweeted about ‘Naya Pakistan’ aspirations.

He had said, “I want all Pakistanis to celebrate 14th August, our Independence Day, with full fervor — especially as we are now moving toward Naya (new) Pakistan and reclaiming Jinnah’s vision Insha’Allah (God willing).”

PakistanNaya PakistanImran KhanImran Khan Naya PakistanChief Justice of Pakistan

