China: 7.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Sichuan Province

As per Xinhua, the earthquake hit Jiuzhaigou County at 9:19 pm (Beijing Time).

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 20:18
Beijing: A 7.0-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on Tuesday, says China Earthquake Networks Center.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the area, which is frequently struck by earthquakes.

Citing a statement issued by the centre, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported that the quake occurred at around 9.19 pm (Beijing time) and struck at a depth of 20 km.

The US Geological Survey measured the quake at magnitude 6.6 and said it struck 200 kilometres west northwest of Guangyuan in Sichuan province at a depth of 32 km, South China Morning Post reported.

Pictures on state media-run social media sites showed some minor damage in Jiuzhaigou, with tiles having fallen from buildings and people gathering outdoors, but no major damage.

The Sichuan earthquake administration said the epicentre of the tremor was in Ngawa prefecture, largely populated by ethnic Tibetans.

