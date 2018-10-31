हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arunachal Pradesh

China again alerts India for flood-like situation in Brahmaputra

The river was blocked and a barrier lake was formed again

China again alerts India for flood-like situation in Brahmaputra
Representational Image from Pixabay

The Chinese side alerted India for possible flood-like situation after another landslide took place at the same location in Milin County in the lower ranges of Yaluzangbu River in Tiber Autonomous Region of China on October 29. 

The river was blocked and a barrier lake was formed again, according to media reports. 

Counselor Ji Rong, spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India confirmed the news and said that the relevant information has been shared with India.

Ministry of Water Resources of China informed the Indian Embassy in China of the latest developments and began to share hydrological information with India every hour through bilaterally agreed channels, ANI reported. The barrier lake began to overflow on Wednesday and the Chines side is closely monitoring the situation of the barrier lake. The Indian side is timely notified about relevant information. 

On October 17, China had communicated to India about a landslide near Jiala Village in Milin County in the lower ranges of Yarlung Tsangpo river in Tibet, which led to the formation of an artificial lake. 

As the water started breaching the lake, the districts along the Brahmaputra river in Arunachal Pradesh were put on high alert for possible flash floods.

The Yarlung Tsangpo, as it is referred to by China, is known as Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and the Brahmaputra after it reaches Assam.

"This time the landside occurred at the same place and has again led to creation of an artificial lake, which has now started breaching. However, the situation is not grave as it was a fortnight ago," Rong said. 

From May, China resumed sharing hydrological data on the Brahmaputra and Sutlej rivers. In April, the two sides had signed an agreement to share data on Brahmaputra and Sutlej. 

For the Brahmaputra river, data was shared by China from May 15, while it started sharing data for the Sutlej from June 1 until October 15. 

However, the two recent events have taken place after the data sharing period was over. 

"The agreement also states that data has to be shared in case of an emergency and they (China) have done that," the official added.

Earlier on October 20, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had directed authorities in districts bordering Arunachal Pradesh to "remain alert" for possible flash flood after China informed India about a landslide blocking a river in Tibet leading to the formation of an artificial lake.

The Yarlung Tsangpo river is known as the Siang after it enters India at Arunachal Pradesh from the Tibetan region and is called the Brahmaputra once it reaches Assam.

The district administration, District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) and all other departments concerned were asked to remain on alert.

(With Agency Inputs)

Tags:
Arunachal PradeshChinaIndiaflood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close