China appoints new envoy for North Korea issue

Kong Xuanyou, 58, is an ethnic Korean from the northeastern Chinese province of Heilongjiang, who has overall responsibility for Asian affairs at the foreign ministry, according to his resume.   

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 17:37
China appoints new envoy for North Korea issue
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Beijing: China has appointed a new special envoy for the North Korean issue, Assistant Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou, its foreign ministry said on Monday, after his predecessor, Wu Dawei, reached retirement age.

Kong, 58, is an ethnic Korean from the northeastern Chinese province of Heilongjiang, who has overall responsibility for Asian affairs at the foreign ministry, according to his resume. 

He has held senior positions at the Chinese embassy in Japan and from 2011 to 2014 he was China`s ambassador to Vietnam, two countries with which China has often troubled relations.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that Kong had taken over from Wu, but that there was no connection between the appointment and the current situation on the Korean peninsula, where tensions have been rising in recent days.

There would be no change in China`s policy towards the Korean peninsula because of the new appointment, she added.

A Beijing-based foreign diplomat who is familiar with the matter said that Wu, who turns 71 in December, had reached retirement age.

Asked whether Kong had any immediate plans to visit Pyongyang, spokeswoman Hua said she had no information about that.

Tension on the Korean peninsula eased slightly on Monday as South Korea`s President said resolving the North`s nuclear ambitions must be done peacefully and key US officials played down the risk of an imminent war with North Korea.

Concern that North Korea is close to achieving its goal of putting the mainland United States within range of a nuclear weapon has underpinned a spike in tension in recent months.

China is North Korea`s closest ally, but it has been infuriated by its repeated missile and nuclear tests and has signed up for increasingly tough UN sanctions on the isolated nation.

However, China says sanctions are not the final way to resolve the issue, and has repeatedly called for a return to diplomacy and the restart of a six-party talks process with North Korea, which includes China, the two Koreas, the United States, Russia and Japan, and which collapsed in 2008. 

TAGS

ChinaNorth KoreaEnvoySanction

