close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

China bans coal, iron, lead, seafood imports from North Korea

The ban, to come into force on Tuesday and in accordance with the sanctions approved by the UN Security Council on August 5, excludes imports authorised before that date and which will be allowed to enter Chinese territory until September 5.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 16:42
China bans coal, iron, lead, seafood imports from North Korea

Beijing: The Chinese Commerce Ministry on Monday announced a complete ban on coal, iron, lead and seafood imports from North Korea.

The ban, to come into force on Tuesday and in accordance with the sanctions approved by the UN Security Council on August 5, excludes imports authorized before that date and which will be allowed to enter Chinese territory until September 5.

It also excludes imports originating in third countries but supplied via North Korea's port of Rason with approval from the UN Security Council.

China, a permanent member of the Council with the power of veto, voted in favour of Resolution 2371, which imposes sanctions against North Korea.

On Saturday, Chinese President Xi Jinping had asked his US counterpart, Donald Trump, to exercise restraint to prevent a further escalation of tensions in the Korean peninsula after the recent flurry of threats between Washington and Pyongyang. 
 

TAGS

Beijingban on coalNorth KoreaUN Security CouncilXi JinpingDonald Trump

From Zee News

18 dead in `terrorist attack` on Burkina Faso restaurant
AfricaWorld

18 dead in 'terrorist attack' on Burkina Faso res...

&#039;Gold&#039; edition of One Plus 5 launched; here&#039;s all you need to know!
Mobiles

'Gold' edition of One Plus 5 launched; here'...

WorldAsia

25 militants killed in Afghanistan

Nepal floods: Death toll reaches 64
WorldAsia

Nepal floods: Death toll reaches 64

Rajasthan

Woman branded witch, murdered in Rajasthan's Kekri

HaryanaIndia

Man who killed ex-Delhi MLA held

China appoints new envoy for North Korea issue
World

China appoints new envoy for North Korea issue

Would you like to take a bite of this 107-year-old &#039;perfectly edible&#039; fruitcake found in Antarctica?
Science

Would you like to take a bite of this 107-year-old 'pe...

Do yoga to &#039;cure&#039; the urge of becoming terrorist, says Ramdev
DelhiJammu and Kashmir

Do yoga to 'cure' the urge of becoming terrorist,...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India