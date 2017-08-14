China bans coal, iron, lead, seafood imports from North Korea

Beijing: The Chinese Commerce Ministry on Monday announced a complete ban on coal, iron, lead and seafood imports from North Korea.

The ban, to come into force on Tuesday and in accordance with the sanctions approved by the UN Security Council on August 5, excludes imports authorized before that date and which will be allowed to enter Chinese territory until September 5.

It also excludes imports originating in third countries but supplied via North Korea's port of Rason with approval from the UN Security Council.

China, a permanent member of the Council with the power of veto, voted in favour of Resolution 2371, which imposes sanctions against North Korea.

On Saturday, Chinese President Xi Jinping had asked his US counterpart, Donald Trump, to exercise restraint to prevent a further escalation of tensions in the Korean peninsula after the recent flurry of threats between Washington and Pyongyang.

