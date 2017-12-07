हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

China blames US of releasing negative information about trade relations

China`s Commerce Ministry expressed concern on Thursday that the United States has been spreading negative information about the trade relationship between the world`s two largest economies.

Reuters| Updated: Dec 07, 2017, 11:10 AM IST
Comments |
China blames US of releasing negative information about trade relations
File photo

BEIJING: China`s Commerce Ministry expressed concern on Thursday that the United States has been spreading negative information about the trade relationship between the world`s two largest economies.

"Recently the United States has launched trade remedy investigations into Chinese products and has continuously released negative information," said Gao Feng, China`s Commerce Ministry spokesman.

"This has caused widespread concern among businesses in China and the United States, especially among U.S. companies that are willing to cooperate with and expand into China," he said.

China`s Commerce Ministry expressed "strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition" on Saturday to a statement by the United States to the World Trade Organization that it opposes granting China market economy status, Xinhua reported.

Tags:
ChinaUnited StatesCommerce Ministry
Next
Story

United Nations envoy meets North Korean foreign minister

Trending