China calls for balanced implementation of North Korea sanctions

BEIJING: The Chinese government on Saturday called for the latest UN sanctions on North Korea to be implemented in a comprehensive and balanced manner for a peaceful solution to the problem in the Korean peninsula.

The UN Security Council imposed fresh sanctions on the Kim Jong-un regime on Friday.

In a statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying reiterated Beijing`s call for restraint and working to ease tensions while finding an appropriate solution to the conflict in the Korean peninsula, Efe news reported.

The new resolution number 2397 increases sanctions to pressurize North Korea into stopping its nuclear programme and missile tests, by banning the export of nearly 90 per cent of refined petroleum to the country.

Hua also underlined that China -- a member of the UNSC with a veto power -- remains committed towards achieving denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, as well as maintaining peace and stability in the region.

She also recalled China`s earlier proposal of finding a solution to the crisis, which included the US and South Korea putting an end to military drills in the region in return for Pyongyang abandoning its weapons programme.

The Chinese customs authorities reported that trade between China and North Korea, very limited due to the sanctions, reached $388 million in November, which is 15.9 per cent more than in October but around 36 per cent less year-on-year.