China calls for unity of international community over Jerusalem

United Nations, Dec 19 (IANS) A Chinese envoy has called for unity of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the international community at large over the issue of Jerusalem and for common effort toward peace in the Middle East.

After a vote in the UNSC on a draft resolution on the status of Jerusalem on Monday, Wu Haitao, charge d`affaires of China`s permanent mission to the United Nations, said the issue of Palestine is at the core of Middle East peace and a root-cause issue.

The issue of Jerusalem is particularly complicated and sensitive, and involves the basis for finding a solution to the Palestinian issue, Xinhua quoted Wu as telling to the Security Council.

A series of Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2334, made stipulations on the issue of Jerusalem.

The draft resolution put to a vote on Monday was in line with previous Security Council resolutions and is a continuation of the contents and spirit of past resolutions, said Wu, explaining China`s "yes" vote on the draft resolution.

The Egyptian-drafted text won the support of 14 members of the Security Council, but was vetoed by the United States.

Wu called on the Security Council and the international community at large to remain united in an effort to de-escalate tensions concerning the status of Jerusalem for the sake of stability in the region and the Middle East peace process.

China has consistently supported and pushed forward the Middle East peace process, he said.