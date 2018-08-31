हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Beijing airport

China claims work on new and humongous Beijing airport is being done before deadlines

China could open the new airport - outside Beijing - before the stated date of June, 2019.

China claims work on new and humongous Beijing airport is being done before deadlines
Representational image

The existing airport in Beijing is expected to burst at its seams in the next few years but China claims it is already on the fast-track towards a new airport that could be the busiest in the world. And the airport could be opened before the scheduled date in June of 2019.

Local media agencies in China have quoted authorities as saying that the work at the Daxing International Airport is being done at a record pace and that most of the projects are finishing either on time, some even before deadlines.

It is reported that the airport could be at full capacity by 2025 and would then serve 72 million passengers each year. It will have as many as eight runways and the main building complex of the airport has a glass roof that would allow for natural illumination.

Close to 8,000 workers have been involved in the construction work and the entire airport is believed to cost approximately US $9.35 billion. And through it, China is hoping to make Beijing a major hub for trans-Asia flights - on the lines of Dubai.

