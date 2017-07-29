close
China condemns North Korea missile launch

US President Donald Trump vowed to take "all necessary steps to ensure the security of the American homeland and protect our allies in the region."

AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 09:59

Beijing: China Saturday condemned North Korea`s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile and urged restraint by all sides after the US and South Korea held a military exercise in response to the test.

"China opposes North Korea`s violations of UN Security Council resolutions and (its actions) contrary to the general aspirations of the international community," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

Beijing "urged North Korea to abide by UN resolutions and stop taking actions that could worsen the situation," Geng said in a brief statement on the ministry`s website.

"At the same time, (China) hopes that all parties concerned will exercise caution and avoid aggravating tensions and act together to preserve peace and stability on the peninsula," he said.

Washington, Tokyo, Seoul and the European Union all swiftly condemned Friday`s missile test, which North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un said brought the whole of the US mainland within striking range.

US President Donald Trump vowed to take "all necessary steps to ensure the security of the American homeland and protect our allies in the region."

The US and South Korea conducted a live-fire exercise using surface-to-surface missiles after the launch, the US Army said.

The heads of the US and South Korean militaries discussed "military response options" after North Korea`s launch, the Pentagon said.

China, Pyongyang`s main economic and diplomatic ally, opposes any military intervention and calls for a resolution through dialogue.  

