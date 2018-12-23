China conducts test of Russian S-400

Beijing: China has conducted the successful test of one of the Russian-made S-400 Triumf air defence systems.Quoting local media, Sputnik reported that the People`s Liberation Army of China tested the S-400 to shoot down a ballistic target which was at an approximate distance of 250 kilometres and travelling at the speed of 3 kilometres per second.

The Chinese Army also used jamming equipment to test the system`s electronic warfare capabilities.China signed a USD 3 billion contract with Russia in 2015 to procure two S-400 systems, out of which one was delivered by the manufacturer in May this year.

The United States imposed sanctions on China due to the purchase of the S-400 systems in September, which China had labelled as a "gross violation" of international relations. Recently, India had signed a USD 5 billion deal with Russia to purchase five S-400`s during Russian President Vladimir Putin`s October visit to India.