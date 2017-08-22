China defends Pakistan after Trump's terrorism barb

Beijing: China on Tuesday defended Pakistan after US President Donald Trump slammed Islamabad for harbouring terrorists.

Beijing said Pakistan was doing a good job in fighting against terror and had made great sacrifices.

In an address to the nation on Monday from Fort Myer near Washington, Trump put long-time ally Pakistan on notice with a virtual ultimatum that it "has much to lose" by backing terrorists.

Trump accused Islamabad of sheltering "the same organisations that try every single day to kill our people".

"We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars, at the same time they are housing the very terrorists we are fighting. But that will have to change and that will change immediately."

Reacting to Trump's remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said: "As for Trump's remarks on Pakistan, I should say that Pakistan is on the frontline of the fight against terrorism and has made great sacrifices and contributions to fighting terrorism and making important contributions to upholding peace and stability."

"I think the international community should fully affirm (sic) the efforts in this regard by Pakistan. We are pleased to see US and Pakistan conduct cooperation in anti-terrorism efforts on the basis of mutual respect and to contribute to global peace and stability."

This is not the first time China has shielded its "all-weather" ally on the issue of terrorism. It also refused to list the mastermind of Pathankot attack Masood Azhar as an international terrorist at the UN.