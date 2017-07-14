close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

China fast catching as global economic power, US at top: Survey

China is fast catching up as a global economic power, while the public perception around the world is that the US still remains at the top, according to a new survey in 38 countries including India.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 14:00
China fast catching as global economic power, US at top: Survey

Washington: China is fast catching up as a global economic power, while the public perception around the world is that the US still remains at the top, according to a new survey in 38 countries including India.

A median of 42 percent say the US is the world's leading economy, while 32 percent name China, Pew Research Center said in its latest survey results released yesterday.

Across all of the countries surveyed in Latin America, as well as most in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, people tend to believe that the US is the top economy.

"And by a 51 per cent-35 per cent margin, Americans name their own country rather than China," it said.

But in seven of the 10 European Union nations in the study, China is considered the leading economic power.

It is tied with the US for the top spot in Italy.

A plurality in Russia also holds this view, Pew said.

Notably, China leads the US by a two-to-one margin in Australia, a longtime US ally, but also a country whose top trading partner, by far, is China, Pew said.

Releasing results of the survey, Pew said over the past year, perceptions of relative US economic power have declined in many of America's key trading partners and allies.

The trend can be seen in several European countries, where views about the economic balance of power have fluctuated in recent years, it said.

Pew said following the onset of the financial crisis nearly a decade ago, Europeans increasingly named China, rather than the US, as the world's leading economic power.

"But in recent years, as the American economy slowly recovered, the pendulum began to swing back in the direction of the US," it said.

This year, however, the pattern has reversed itself again, and in countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom and Spain, China is once more seen as occupying the top spot.

"But these shifts are not limited to Europe; perceptions have also changed significantly in countries such as Canada, Brazil, Mexico and the Philippines," Pew concluded.

However, both the leaders of China and the United States are perceived negatively globally, Pew said.

While Xi is less known globally than Trump, Pew said a median of 53 per cent say they do not have confidence in Chinese President to do the right thing in world affairs.

Still, a much greater share (74 per cent) express little or no confidence in Trump.

The Russian President Vladimir Putin also receives slightly more negative assessments than Xi (59 per cent have no confidence).

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is the only world leader included on the survey who receives positive marks on balance, 42 per cent have confidence in the long-serving leader, and just 31 per cent say they do not.

In India along with Indonesia, and Vietnam there is a significant drop in public perception of China, Pew said.

In South Korea, China's favourably has fallen 27 points since spring 2015 and now hovers near historic lows, Pew said.

According to Pew, in only five countries do more than half express confidence in Xi.

Three - Tanzania, Nigeria and Senegal are in sub- Saharan Africa.

The Chinese president also gets high ratings in Russia and the Philippines, it said. 

TAGS

ChinaBeijingWashingtonUnited StatesEuropean UnionUnited KingdomGermanySpainCanada

From Zee News

Science

Micromotors powered by bacteria and light developed

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to visit China for BRICS NSAs meet amid Dokalam stand-off
India

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to visit China for BRI...

Donald Trump says willing to invite Vladimir Putin to White House &#039;at the right time&#039;
World

Donald Trump says willing to invite Vladimir Putin to White...

Samsung &#039;accidentally&#039; reveals Galaxy Note 8 on Twitter
Gadgets

Samsung 'accidentally' reveals Galaxy Note 8 on T...

Technology

Amazon working on slimmer, better Echo to counter Apple...

Despite Mosul success, war against Islamic State not over yet: United States
World

Despite Mosul success, war against Islamic State not over y...

Jammu-Srinagar Highway reopens for traffic after 24-hr halt due to landslides, heavy rains
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu-Srinagar Highway reopens for traffic after 24-hr halt...

At least 10 hurt in Pamplona&#039;&#039;s final bull run of 2017
World

At least 10 hurt in Pamplona''s final bull run of...

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra may convert INS Viraat into tourist hotspot

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels