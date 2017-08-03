close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

China helps search for missing US Navy sailor

China's Defence Ministry says a Chinese warship is assisting the US Navy in its search for a sailor who is missing and may have gone overboard during operations in the South China Sea.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 18:12

Beijing: China's Defence Ministry says a Chinese warship is assisting the US Navy in its search for a sailor who is missing and may have gone overboard during operations in the South China Sea.

The ministry said in a statement today that the People's Liberation Army Navy's guided-missile frigate Liuzhou is coordinating with the US in the search for the sailor "in the spirit of humanitarianism."

The US Navy's Pacific Fleet says the destroyer USS Stethem reported a man overboard around 9 a.M. Tuesday.

Multiple searches of the destroyer were conducted but the sailor hasn't been found.

China, which claims virtually all of the South China Sea, accused the US in July of trespassing in its waters when the Stethem sailed within 32 kilometers of Triton Island in the Paracel Group.

The operation was aimed at affirming the right to passage and challenging what the US considers China's excessive territorial claims in the area. China sent ships to intercept the destroyer.

China has strongly objected to repeated freedom of navigation missions by the US Navy in the South China Sea. 

TAGS

ChinaUS Navy sailorBeijingWashingtonUnited StatesSouth China SeaUS sailor missing

From Zee News

Gujarat

Hardik Patel detained by police for staging a dharna outsid...

Doklam row: We have strong Army but war not a solution, says Sushma Swaraj; slams Rahul Gandhi
India

Doklam row: We have strong Army but war not a solution, say...

World

Flash floods, heavy rains kill 7, leave 27 missing in north...

MP: Religious organisations protest against opening of largest slaughterhouse in Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh

MP: Religious organisations protest against opening of larg...

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand teacher who stripped girl students over poor sc...

New AI system can edit photos like a pro in real time!
Science

New AI system can edit photos like a pro in real time!

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi likely to continue as Pak PM for 10-month PML-N tenure
WorldAsia

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi likely to continue as Pak PM for 10-mo...

MHRD directs IITs to mentor schoolgirls to raise female count on campus
Education

MHRD directs IITs to mentor schoolgirls to raise female cou...

Donald Trump says Russia ties at all-time and very dangerous low
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump says Russia ties at all-time and very dangerou...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India