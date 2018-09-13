हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PLA

China inducting sniper platoon, anti-jamming systems in PLA units: Sources

The sniper platoon is equipped with Type -10 large calibre range sniper rifles with special bullets and have a maximum effective range of 1500 meter.

Representational image

China has been looking at modernising its military with cutting-edge technology to put it at par with the United States and Russia. Yet another possible example of how the country is trying to give its forces a tactical edge comes with sources revealing that sniper platoons and anti-jamming systems are being inducted in People's Liberation Army (PLA) units.

Zee News has learnt that the sniper platoons were used for the first time during a military exercise in China's Western Theater Command, which is one of five war zones of the country. "PLA is authorizing a Sniper Platoon to each combine battalion similar to US Marine Corps to provide long-range battlefield surveillance and precise firepower support mission to combined Battalions," an officer in the Ministry of Defense said.

The sniper platoon is equipped with Type -10 large calibre range sniper rifles with special bullets and have a maximum effective range of 1500 meter. The platoon is also equipped with piercing detonation shells which could be fired at military vehicles, light armoured vehicles, aircraft and other soft-skinned military equipment.

In addition, anti-jamming systems are also being placed to ensure communication channels remain open and free from interference. These systems are being brought in to increase the stability and reliability of communication channels in case of war. At the same time, PLA is also looking at systems which can jam enemy communication lines.

China has also been actively developing high-tech surveillance equipment including drones which are equipped with flapping wings to enable them to swoop, dive and glide just like real birds.

The drones are almost indistinguishable from real doves and have been spotted flying in flocks of real birds, helping them to avoid 
detection by radars.

These spy drones can fly at speeds of up to 40 KM per hour for upto 30 minutes and have been deployed in the Xinjiang region.

 

 

