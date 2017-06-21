close
China invites Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner to visit Beijing

The invitation from China underscores the influential roles that Kushner and Ivanka Trump hold in Trump's administration, including in matters of foreign policy.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 20:46

Beijing: A White House official says the Chinese government has invited Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to visit Beijing later this year.

It's not clear whether President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law would accept the invitation, or when a trip would be.

The official commented yesterday on condition of anonymity because nothing has been formally announced.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman says he noted reports of the invitation but was unaware of the specifics.

The invitation from China underscores the influential roles that Kushner and Ivanka Trump hold in Trump's administration, including in matters of foreign policy.

Both have been at the center of a group of advisers helping Trump navigate his turbulent first few months in office.

Ivanka Trump Jared Kushner Donald Trump

