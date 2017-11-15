China launches new meteorological satellite Fengyun-3D, will give multi-spectral remote sensing images

BEIJING: China launched a new meteorological satellite, Fengyun-3D on Wednesday, authorities said. The satellite was launched at 2.35 a.m., from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in Shanxi province, reports Xinhua news agency.

A Long March-4C rocket carried the satellite into space.

Fengyun-3D is one of China's second generation of Polar-Orbiting Meteorological Satellites, which can provide global three dimensional all-weather and multi-spectral remote sensing images.

The satellite will form a network with the Fengyun-3C satellite, which was launched into space in September 2013, to improve the accuracy of atmospheric sounding and enhance the monitoring of greenhouse gases. The network will help China`s disaster relief work.

The Fengyun-3D and the Long March-4C rocket were developed by Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology under China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The launch was the 254th mission of the Long March rocket series.

